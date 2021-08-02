SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.39. 38,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.