Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Up 39.0% in July

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spectrum Global Solutions stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Spectrum Global Solutions has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

