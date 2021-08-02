Spence Asset Management Buys 527 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 3.7% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.07% of MongoDB worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,138,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $74,508,479 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.