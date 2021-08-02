SPINDLE 1-Day Volume Tops $99.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $280,975.19 and $99.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.07 or 0.99966188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00031473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.01015754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00341036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00410324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

