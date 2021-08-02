SPINDLE Market Capitalization Reaches $281,727.72 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $281,727.72 and approximately $99.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.88 or 1.00083794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.01017254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00357366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00407795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

