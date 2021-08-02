Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $228.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.57. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

