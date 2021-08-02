SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.55 Million

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $294.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $297.00 million. SPX posted sales of $373.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $66.05. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.95. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.