Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 59,102 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,102 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

