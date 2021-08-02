Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cloudera by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 292,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

