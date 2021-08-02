Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVRAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth $498,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth $4,975,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRAU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

