Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SQSP opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

