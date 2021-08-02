Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SQSP opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.
In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last 90 days.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
