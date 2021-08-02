SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $79.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

