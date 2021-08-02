Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

In other Stabilis Solutions news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $84,247. 77.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

