STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $45.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

STAG opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.33. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

