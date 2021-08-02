StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Head to Head Contrast

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.36 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,401.49 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.63

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lucira Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

