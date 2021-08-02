Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $46.49 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.