State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 92,829 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,829 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

