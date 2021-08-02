State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $491.34 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

