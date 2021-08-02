State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 145,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $296.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $298.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.