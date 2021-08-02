State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 31,319 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

