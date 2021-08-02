State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 38,960 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,265 shares of company stock worth $1,573,434. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

