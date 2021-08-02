State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,718 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.72 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.