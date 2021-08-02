State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 45,201 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

