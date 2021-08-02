State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.77 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,044 shares of company stock worth $246,176 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

