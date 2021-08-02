State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.90 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.64 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.