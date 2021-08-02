State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 89,315 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,315 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

