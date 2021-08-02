State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

KRTX opened at $114.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.31. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,867 shares of company stock worth $4,705,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

