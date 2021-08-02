Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stake Decreased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management lowered its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,883,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,678 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises about 12.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $56,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 76,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,735. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

