Step Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $709,323.55 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $709,323.55 and approximately $390,590.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00102811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.85 or 0.99678797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00838651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.