Stephens Cuts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $16.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price cut by Stephens from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WNC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:WNC opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

