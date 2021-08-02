Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

