Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $790.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $780.00 to $790.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $637.41 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

