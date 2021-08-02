STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.91).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA STM opened at €34.54 ($40.64) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.