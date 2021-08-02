STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.24. 110,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.