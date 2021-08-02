Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,620. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

