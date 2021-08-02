Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $491.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.46.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

