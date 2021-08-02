Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.31 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $148.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

