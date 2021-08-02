Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $121.97 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

