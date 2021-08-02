Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

