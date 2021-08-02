Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2,465.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

