Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,767 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

