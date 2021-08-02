Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,603,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,033.0 days.

Storebrand ASA stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

