Strategic Education’s (STRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of STRA opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Strategic Education by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

