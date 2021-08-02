Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0964 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $86.03 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00824023 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00091314 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

