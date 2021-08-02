Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $320.00 at Argus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.70.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $270.94 on Thursday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.