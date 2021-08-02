Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sugarmade stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

