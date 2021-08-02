Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sugarmade stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Sugarmade
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.