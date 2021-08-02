Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Summit Wireless Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WISA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

