Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. 507,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -13.99. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

