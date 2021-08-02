Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-$57.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.68 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. 507,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.99. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,168 shares of company stock worth $7,856,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

