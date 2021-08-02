Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.