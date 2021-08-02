Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.
NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.
